Actor Dino Morea will play a negative character with no remorse or regret in the second season of the web series ‘Hostages’.
"It's a pretty potent role. He is negative, crazy and a harmful character. He has no remorse, no regret and is absolutely cold! So I felt under this sweet looking face, which I supposedly have, there could be some menace, there could be some craziness, and then I thought I might as well do it. Let's see if I can bring that out," Morea said about his character.
Talking about joining the show, he said: "I am extremely thrilled to be part of a successful franchise. The first season has been fantastic and now season 2 is going to be even better."
The series revolves around a renowned surgeon who is ordered to assassinate the chief minister, in exchange for the life of her family. It stars Ronit Roy Bose and Tisca Chopra. The second season will launch on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on September 9.