Ayushmann Khurrana was once a TV host before becoming a successful actor, and host-deejay Nikhil Chinapa shared a few nostalgic moments from back in the day when they were both a "bit colourful".
Posting photos of the two taken during the shoot of a show, Chinapa tweeted: "10 years ago, @ayushmannk + me dancing in our make-up van in Ahmedabad getting ready to shoot Season 2 of India's Got Talent on @ColorsTV."
"As you can see, we were both a bit colourful back then. We had so much fun shooting those two seasons and they showed @ayushmannk and me how incredibly diverse our country is."
Khurrana acknowledged it with a heart and replied: "Pure gold."
After doing some TV shows as a contestant and host, Khurrana went on to make his film debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's "Vicky Donor".