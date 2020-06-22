Bollywood actor and director Arbaaz Khan, who was accused of orchestrating an attack on director Abhinav Singh Kashyap’s career, took to Twitter to respond in an indirect manner.
“An Idle Mind is the Devil’s Workshop.’ An English Proverb taught to us in school. I was too young to understand the deeper meaning of it then, but looking at what’s happening all around us, the old proverb makes a whole lot of sense,” he tweeted.
Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Khan family has been blasted for playing power games in Bollywood and promoting favouritism.
‘Dabangg ‘director Kashyap, who worked with Khan’s family for his debut cop feature, claimed that the Khans tried to sabotage his career. Kashyap has also accused Khan’s charity organisation ‘Being Human’ of being a cover for an alleged money laundering operation.
A legal case has already been filed against Kashyap by the Khans.