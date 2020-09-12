TV actress Ankita Lokhande Image Credit: Supplied

Actress Ankita Lokhande has responded to remarks by actress Shibani Dandekar, where the latter claimed that Lokhande is targeting actress Rhea Chakraborty for two seconds of fame.

In her response, Lokhande questioned if she was being criticised because she has extensive work experience in the television world, instead of Bollywood. She asked Dandekar to "stop looking down on television actors".

"2 seconds of fame - This phrase got me thinking today. Coming from a tier 2 city and belonging to a humble background, I had no fancy education to show for myself. I entered the television industry in the year 2004 with a show called Zee Cine Star Ke Khoj. But my real journey began in 2009 with the show "PAVITRA RISHTA" which went on till 2014. I would be doing an injustice if I don't mention that it was among one of the best shows for 6 consecutive years with the highest GEC TRP on television till date," she began her post on Twitter.

The actress continued: "Fame is only a byproduct of the love and warmth that an actor receives from the masses. Along with all the viewers, I, too still feel connected to the character of ARCHANA. Both, my fate and the people have been kind enough to me shower their blessings and love upon me. The aspiration of an actor trying to portray as many different roles and characters as possible, led me to explore. Luckily, I got the opportunity to work in 'Manikarnika' as well as 'Baaghi 3'."

Lokhande was responding to the words put out by Dandekar after she slammed late Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly allowing late Sushant to consume drugs.

Dandekar had written: "Such a grotesque letter by (Ankita). This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this 'witch-hunt' and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart than you."

Lokhande, who dated Sushant for about six years before calling it quits in 2016, said that she didn't need to take a stand for a friend to get publicity.

"To conclude, I have been an actor in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand," she added.

On Dandekar's "two seconds of fame" jibe, Lokhande wrote: "Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood? Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade?"