Actor and comedian Danish Sait has promised to make Anya Rangaswami happy after they got married in an intimate ceremony on June 10. They registered their marriage a day earlier.
Sait, who used to work in Dubai before Bollywood beckoned, shared the happy news on his social media handle.
“Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family and friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love,” he wrote and posted two images of them looking blissful in each other’s company. An image of them wearing masks and signing the marriage register is also a strong hallmark of the pandemic-induced times we live in.
Sait’s sister and actress Kubbra Sait of ‘Sacred Games’ fame seems to be their biggest cheerleader and was the first person to congratulate them.
“The babies are married...Wish you both the best forever to come,” wrote Kubbra for her younger brother.
Other celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Ahana Kamra and Dia Mirza also congratulated the newly-wedded couple.
A few days ago, actress Yami Gautam also chose to get married to director Aditya Dhar in a secretive ceremony filled with family and close friends alone.