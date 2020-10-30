As actor Ananya Panday rings in her 22nd birthday on Friday, Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone wished the 'Khaali Peeli' actor.
Panday’s co-star for Shakun Batra's upcoming film, Padukone shared a picture of the birthday girl on Instagram.
The 'Piku' star wrote," My baby girl, words can't describe the love I feel for you. And even though we've just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you've grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truckloads of biscoff my love! I love you...."
Panday’s 'Student of The Year 2' co-star Tiger Shroff also penned an adorable wish for the actor on his Instagram Story. He noted, "Eat lots of food today! Happy birthday Ananya Panday."
'Khaali Peeli' co-star Ishaan Khatter shared a post on Instagram that showcased her happy feet dance to extend birthday wishes. He noted, "Happy birthday sunshine girl --> swipe to see her happy feet dance ."
In the clip shared alongside the post, the 'Pati Patni Aur Who' star is seen dancing amid a football field.
Suhana Khan also shared a cute video with AbRam on Instagram to wish Panday on her special day. She also shared a throwback picture from a party where they are seen posing for a picture. Alongside the picture, Khan said, “Love you forever. @ananyapanday."