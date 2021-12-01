Bollywood actor Amit Sadh is the latest celebrity who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared his health update and wrote that he will be under quarantine.
“Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. The symptoms are mild. Following the protocols, I have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine,” he posted.
“I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others. Love you all,” he added.
The actor is the latest celebrity to test positive as the threat of a new variant has the world on alert. Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan was hospitalised earlier, while Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji is also under medical care in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sahd was recently seen in the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer series ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’.
Amazon Prime Video has also given the green light to the third season of the acclaimed psychological thriller.
Headlined by Bachchan, Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher, the sequel introduces an Naveen Kasturia to the main cast.
It is expected to be released in 2022.