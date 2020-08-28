Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel has landed in Dubai, for work.
She posted a photograph of herself exiting a cab with a ‘Dubai’ licence plate kitted out in gloves and facemask as per the mandated anti-COVID-19 protocols in place. She captioned the image ‘Dubai…work mode’.
The actress is reportedly in town to shoot for her web series ‘7th Sense’.