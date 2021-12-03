Bollywood actor Ali Fazal is all set to star in an action thriller titled ‘Kandahar’ alongside Gerard Butler.
‘Kandahar’ is being directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who has directed films such as ‘Angel Has Fallen’, ‘Felon’, Greenland’ and an upcoming movie with JK Simmons, ‘National Champions’.
Commenting on being a part of the project, an excited Fazal said: “I always look forward to new and exciting ventures. We are all set to begin production soon.”
‘Kandahar’ is based on a screenplay that the director developed in tandem with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. Mitchell’s experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan have shaped the story and the principal photography of the film is expected to begin soon in Saudi Arabia.
The film is being produced by Thunder Road Films, the producers of the ‘John Wick’ and ‘Sicario’, G-BASE and Capstone Group.
Back at home, Fazal will be soon seen in an untitled Arati Kadav film. The actor took to his Instagram a few days back to share the first look of the futuristic space movie.