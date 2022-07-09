Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s first look from his upcoming untitled film has been leaked.
In the leaked picture, the ‘Khiladi’ actor an be seen in the role of a Punjabi character as he stands in a mustard field, a grim look on his face.
The yet-to-be-announced film is produced by Pooja Entertainment. According to official reports, the film will begin its shooting in London. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, this Kumar-starrer revolves around the story of a rescue mission from a coal mine.
Kumar was last seen in director Chandraprakesh Dwivedi’s historical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ opposite former Miss World Manushi Chillar. It was produced by Yash Raj Productions and was released in theatres on June 3 this year. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood starred in the film as well.
Apart from that, he is also a part of the comedy-drama ‘Raksha Bandhan’. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.
‘Raksha Bandhan’ also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahil Mehta, and Deepika Khanna. It is slated to release in theatres on August 11 this year.