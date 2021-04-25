Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is the latest celebrity to use his fame and fortune to help those struggling during the current COVID-19 crisis in India.
The ‘Ram Setu’ actor has donated Rs10 million to former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir’s foundation to help victims of the coronavirus in any capacity.
Gambhir also took to social media to announce the news and thank Kumar for his generosity.
“Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds, and oxygen for the needy! God bless #InThisTogether @ggf_india.”
In response, the actor replied: “These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe.”
Kumar isn’t alone in stepping for Indians as the country grapples with a second wave of cases that has crippled its healthcare system and left thousands desperate for oxygen, medication and hospital beds.
Actor Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation has launched a food truck that is providing meals to frontline workers and the local police in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar, who herself battled COVID-19 this month, is calling herself a warrior and facilitating those who are sending out pleas on social media.
Actor Sonu Sood is leading the charge, transporting sick patients, providing medication and encouraging people to get vaccinated as coronavirus numbers cross 300,000 in India.