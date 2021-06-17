Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday donated Rs10 million (Dh494,731.5) for a school building in the remote Tulail village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Kumar, 53, arrived at Neeru village by a helicopter at around noon and interacted with locals and the deployed security forces.
“Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore for the construction of the school building in Neeru village of Tulail,” sources said. “He visited the area to boost the morale of the deployed army soldiers and the BSF troopers with whom he interacted for a long time. He also danced with the locals in the village who turned out to see and meet the actor. The function was organised by BSF troopers posted on an LoC post in Neeru village.”
“He has appreciated the army, BSF and the locals for leading hardy lives in the area braving heavy snowfall and extreme inaccessibility,” sources added.
The actor also took to Twitter to share his experience meeting the Border Security Force and posted images from the occasion.
"Spent a memorable day with the @BSF_India bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes Heart suit My heart is filled with nothing but respect," the actor tweeted.
Kumar has starred as a soldier in a number of Bollywood movies such as 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty', 'Rustom' and 'Kesari'.