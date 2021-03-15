A day after Bollywood actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 56th birthday, he announced that he would be quitting social media.
On March 15, the ‘Dangal’ star took to Twitter and Instagram to give his fans the update.
“Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media,” he wrote in a note, jokingly admitting that he hadn’t been active on it. “Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before.”
He told fans that they would still get updates about him and his work through the Aamir Khan Productions official account.
“In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official,” he added.
Prior to this, Khan went on a retweeting spree while responding to birthday wishes from his colleagues and friends.
The actor has been busy working on upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, a remake of the classic Tom Hanks film ‘Forrest Gump’. A sultry music video featuring Khan and actress Elli AvRam was also recently released showing them dancing to the track ‘Har Funn Maula’ from upcoming movie ‘Koi Na Jaane’.