After piquing the curiosity of viewers by sharing teasers of his upcoming film ‘The Big Bull’, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan on Friday dropped an intriguing trailer that sees the actor becoming a part of the ‘mother of all scams’.
The ‘Bluff Master’ actor took to Twitter and shared the trailer of the film featuring a story inspired by some of the shocking shifts that shook the financial fabric of India.
The trailer starts with a voice-over, “In this country, one can do anything — use fake promoters, bribe the police, threaten the media, we can buy people. But there is one rule — you can never get caught.”
The clip sees Bachchan in the role of stockbroker Hemant Shah.
The trailer then showcases Hemant’s story, which is set in 1987 Mumbai, as he becomes a stock market trader.
The trailer gives major ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ vibes and shows the sign of an entertainer.
Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among many more.
The film was earlier set to release in October 2020 but was delayed owing to the coronavirus-led pandemic. The makers then decided to go for a direct-to-streaming release.
A web show titled ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ tells the same story and was launched last year on SonyLIV. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the series made Pratik Gandhi, who played the titular role, the breakout star of 2020.