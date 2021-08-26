Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has explained the reason why he was earlier spotted at a hospital with a bandaged hand.
“Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself with a cast and sling.
“Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work,” Abhishek added.
On Sunday, Abhishek’s film icon father Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda were photographed visiting Abhishek at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Reports said at the time that Abhishek was admitted due to a hand injury.
“As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! [men don’t feel pain] Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages,” Abhishek wrote.
It’s unclear which movie he was shooting for, however Abhishek has thriller ‘Bob Biswas’ and comedy ‘Dasvi’ in the pipeline. He was last seen in the movie ‘The Big Bull’, which release on a streaming site.