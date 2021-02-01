Makers of the much-anticipated movie ‘Antim’, starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan with his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, have dropped the first character look of Sharma.
Sharma’s character is named ‘Rahuliya’, which is reminiscent of ‘romance’ going by the Bollywood history of the name.
The first look shows the ‘Loveyatri’ actor in a totally different light from what he played in his debut movie. With an intense look and dark attire, he seems set to portray the role of a gangster.
Sharma made his debut with the 2018 romantic drama movie ‘Loveyatri’ opposite Warina Hussain where he portrayed the role of a cute and bubbly boy. However, this time he enters new waters in an action movie opposite superstar Khan.