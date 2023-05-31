Aamir Khan, who attended the trailer launch of the Punjabi film ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ in Mumbai recently, said he would love to do a film with Indian comedian and TV anchor Kapil Sharma.
The actor showed up along with the entire cast of the Punjabi film ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ and broke into the traditional Bhangra dance. Sharma attended the trailer launch as well.
When asked why he never promotes any of his films on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Khan said: “Usually, I am busy during a film’s release. I am travelling and promoting the film in different cities and overseas, and it has somehow never worked out with Kapil Sharma. I even told him that, when I am free, I will come to his show, we don’t have to worry about a film.”
While on the subject of Kapil Sharma, a reference had to be made to the comedy drama, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, starring Aamir and Salman Khan. When asked if he would like to pair with Kapil Sharma for another hit like this old comic caper, Aamir said: “’Andaz Apna Apna’ was a commercial failure, it was a flop, but later with the help of home entertainment it sort of picked up.”
He then addressed Kapil Sharma and said: “Kapil Sharma and me, doing a film together? I would love that. Hey listen Kapil, let’s do a movie. I would love to do a movie with Kapil.”
‘Carry On Jatta 3’, is directed by Smeep Kang and stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi in lead roles.