Mumbai : Celebrities around town had a good time at iconic rock band U2's The Joshua Tree Concert in the weekend.

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Kunal Kapoor with wife Naina Bachchan at the U2 concert in Bombay Image Credit: Instagram/suzkr

Mira Rajput Kapoor with her friends at the U2 concert. Image Credit: Instagram/mira.kapoor

Among B-town stars spotted at the do were Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Amaal Mallik, Diana Penty, Riya Sen with husband Shivam Tewari, Anurag Kashyap, and Rohit Dhawan. Kunal Kapoor with wife Naina Bachchan, Nitya Mehra, Mira Rajput, Rannvijay Singha with wife Priyanka Vohra, Shaheen Bhatt, and Javed Jaffrey with son Mizaan Jaffrey also attended the show.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the U2India concert. Image Credit: Instagram/deepikafc

Cricketing maestro Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar, and Ness Wadia were also seen grooving to U2 beats, held on Sunday evening at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

The concert turned into a magical affair as Indian maestro AR Rahman joined Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr on stage. Rahman took to the stage with his daughters Khatija and Raheema, and performed the single "Ahimsa", which he composed in collaboration with the rock band and released in November.

The sea of fans at the venue was left mesmerised as psychedelic lights, paired with Bono's vocals and the Rahman trio's chant-like rendition cast a spell. Fans shared videos from the U2-Rahman "Ahimsa" performance on social media.

AR Rahman wrote on his instagram: @raheemarahman @rianjalimusic @khatija.rahman before performing Ahimsa and One with @u2 at Mumbai this evening! Image Credit: Instagram/arrahman

U2 made sure that their first-ever Mumbai concert was nothing less than legendary. The band had the audience grooving to their popular tracks such as "With or without you", "Where the streets have no name" and "I still haven't found what I'm looking for' from their 1987 album, "The Joshua Tree".

Bono performing at U2's Mumbai concert Image Credit: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial