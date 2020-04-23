The Bollwood actress has pledged money to help daily wage earners of Maharashtra

Katrina Kaif Image Credit: Instagram/ katrinakaif

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has joined hands with De’Haat Foundation to help the workers in Maharashtra hit by coronavirus outbreak.

“Our contribution will go towards providing food and basic sanitary needs to families of daily wage earners,” said Kaif in a statement issued by her cosmetic brand Kay Beauty. Kaif also spoke about the importance of giving back to the society by corporates.

Her contribution will help the daily wage earners of Bhandara district in Maharashtra.