Bollywood actor and Dharmendra’s son Bobby Deol is back in action as a cop in his new film ‘Class Of 83’, out on Netflix on August 21.
Deol plays an efficient cop who is shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy. But he swears to go down fighting.
“I love the sheer variety of content a digital medium like Netflix has to offer and it’s truly encouraging to know that your work can reach so many people across the world,” Deol said in a statement.
“The 80s was a fascinating period in Mumbai’s history and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again. When [director] Atul [Sabharwal] and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of ‘Class Of ‘83’.”
“It’s my first attempt on digital and it also happens to be the first film by RCE and Netflix together,” he added. “It’s an exciting and challenging time to be an actor and I am super excited that everyone gets to see the trailer tomorrow and the film on 21 August.”
The trailer for ‘Class Of 83’ will drop on August 7.