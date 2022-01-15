On Friday, producer Mahaveer Jain announced a biopic on the life of popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma.
‘Fukrey’ fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has come on board to helm the upcoming project titled ‘Funkaar’.
Talking about the film, Jain said, “Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life and laughter. We are proud to present comedy super star Kapil Sharma’s untold story on the big screen, in a big way.”
From a humble background in Amritsar, Sharma has made a name for himself in comedy and has become one of the most renowned personalities of India. After winning ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, Sharma appeared in ‘Comedy Circus’ and other shows.
In 2016, he landed his own comedy chat show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, and since then he has been ruling the comedy space.
He also tried his hand at acting with films like ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ and ‘Firangi’.
The actor who will play Sharma is yet to be decided.