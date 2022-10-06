1 of 12
This is a test of character and resolve, and drama. ‘Bigg Boss 16’, which brings together a number of personalities under one roof and pits them against one another as they complete tasks, is back and garnering eyeballs like ever before.
There have been major protests against the show’s producers on social media following their decision to include filmmaker Sajid Khan, brother of popular bollywood director Farah Khan in the participant list for this season. The filmmaker was embroiled in a “MeToo” scandal in 2018 when several women in the movie idustry accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. After facing the allegations, Sajid decided to take a 'moral responsibility of stepping down' from his directorial post of 'Houseful 4'. The directorial responsibilities were handed over to filmmaker Farhad Samji.
Actresses like Saloni Chopra, Sherlyn Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi, among others, had levelled the allegations against Khan. The IFTDA (Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association) had forbidden Khan from directing films following the allegations. On Thursday, , ‘Remove Sajid Khan’ was trending, and celebrities also posted on social media against his participation in the reality show.
Indo-Iranian actress Mandana Karimi, who was among the women who accused Khan of inappropriate behavior, said in a Hindustan Times Interview that she no longer wanted to work in Bollywood. She added, “I don’t want to be associated with an industry where there is no respect for women.”
On Thursday, however, Karimi tweeted that her decision to quit Bollywood was not “because of some guy.” ‘’And Indian media has done it again! Making my own choice to not work in films which have been in months is because of some guy?? How pathetic is that! Stop giving credit to such people! And you say why women are not speaking up?!!’’.
Former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed commented, “’Bigg Boss', why would you do that? When you support sexual pedators, you're actually telling them that it's okay what they have done. These men need to know this behaviour is not okay and they cannot get away with it. Stop working with sexual predators! It's not controversial, it's just disgraceful!"
Urfi added: "Sajid Khan never apologised for what he did! Imagine what the girls he harassed must be feeling? So you don't really have to worry because even if you harass multiple women you will still get to be on the biggest show in India!! Controversy ke liye aap har cheez thode support karenge (you can't support everything under the disguise of controversy). #Colors stop supporting sexual predators!!! #biggboss #colors #disgraceful."
The 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame added that after him being on the show, she would not even think of joining it. "Not that I got an offer from 'Bigg Boss' this year but even if I got it, I wouldn't (come onboard for the show)!! Can we all please stop supporting sexual predators. I can't even believe what the girls he harassed must be going through seeing him everyday on television", she added.
Ambarsariya singer Sona Mohapatra who claimed that she faced harassment at the hands of music composer Anu Malik tweeted, “This is Sajid Khan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is Anu Malik judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. Kailash Kher? Celebrity judge on TV. ALL called out by so many many women in #MeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved and sad lot.”
In another tweet, she requested Farhan Akhtar, "Dear @FarOutAkhtar, you front an organisation called MARD. This man & the many others are known to you personally. Speak up, Stand Up only when it's convenient or pays to virtue signal for 'our cause' not now? Charity begins at home."
An online petition seeking Sajid Khan’s eviction from Bigg Boss Season 16 is gaining momentum. Questions on why he’s being allowed to redeem himself on a popular reality show is being asked. The alleged sexual predator has been receiving flak for participating in the Salman Khan-hosted show.
After coming on to the stage, Sajid told Salman Khan that he has been sitting at home for four years and he now wants to develop a bond with the audience once again through this show.
