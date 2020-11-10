Bhumi Pednekar Image Credit: Facebook

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has launched an environment protection initiative called ‘Climate Warrior’, has come up with an innovative idea this Diwali to gift gifting saplings to her industry friends and colleagues this festive season.

“The reason behind gifting saplings to my family, friends, and colleagues comes from a very simple thought of spreading green joy on Diwali. I am a climate warrior and while I absolutely love the spirit of Diwali, the festivities and gifting our near and dear ones, I thought this year I should start by changing the way I give gifts to people.” Pednekar said.

“This Diwali, I am gifting saplings which are in earthen pots with the packaging made from jute and 100 per cent biodegradable materials. And also, we are adding more plants to this world that is the need of the hour. I am hoping that in near future we see people gifting eco-friendly gifts and plants during Diwali and other festivals.”

As her advocacy campaign ‘Climate Warrior’ completed its first year, Pednekar also launched a new logo that signifies the objective of the campaign going forward. The ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ star took to Instagram and shared the logo.