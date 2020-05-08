Actress says she picks roles that can push message of equality

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar during a promotional event at National Sports Club of India Lawns in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo(PTI4_10_2018_000135B) Image Credit: PTI

Having impressed audiences in films like ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan’ and ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, actress Bhumi Pednekar says how she represents women on screen is very important to her.

“Cinema has the power to influence people and I do feel that through our portrayal of women, we can push the messaging of equality, of independence,” Pednekar said.

She added that she looked out for such roles and played them with all her heart.

“I have been fortunate to have got these characters that have made a mark,” she said.

Pednekar will be soon seen in ‘Durgavati’ and ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare’.

“I thank my visionary filmmakers who chose to tell stories of these magnificent women. It has been an honour to be a part of their cinema and bring such courageous, fantastic, confident women on screen,” she said.

Pednekar intends for people to realise how equality is yet to be achieved in society through cinema.