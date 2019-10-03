Mumbai: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar at the 2019 Vogue Beauty Awards, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI9_26_2019_000047B) Image Credit: PTI

Bhumi Pednekar believes her upcoming film ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ highlights the inequality towards women that exists even today in society.

The film metaphorically points out the inequalities that women have faced across generations through the life story of two of the world’s oldest sharpshooters of India, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, played by Bhumi and Taapsee Pannu respectively.

“‘Saand ki Aankh’ is film about equality of women at its core. Women have faced inequality in our country ever since we can remember. It’s taken a bunch of bold and courageous women to break those age old moulds of discrimination, to bring about an evolution of equality in our country.

“These women started a revolution. And that’s exactly what the Tomar sisters did. Unknowingly they were a part of a system that didn’t give them any opportunities cause the society just didn’t know better, but they didn’t want the same for their daughters and grand daughters,” Pednekar said in a statement.

The actor said she is inspired by both Chandro and Prakashi’s journey.

“In their 60s, they broke all shackles of patriarchy through a very inspiring and truly overwhelming journey. Laughing, smiling with never a dull moment they paved the path for a flourished future not just for their girls but for over 50,000 children. They are full of love, warmth, hope and all things positive. They are such fun and full of life. Their story is one to be remembered. It’s a roller coaster ride full of tears and laughs,” she added.

Despite the criticism on ageism in Bollywood, Pednekar said the film is a family entertainer that has something for everyone.

“There are so many moments in the film where you just want to go hug your mom for all she has done and moments where you’ll be so inspired by them that no task would look tough.

“It is an out and out family film because it is important for the whole family to see this movie and realise that knowingly or unknowingly it is always the woman of the house who get subjected to inequality, it is her dreams that more often than not (it) become secondary or non-relevant.”

She hopes ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ will bring a positive social change.

“I hope, through our film and through the inspiring dadis we can bring about some change in way people think. We need to celebrate our daughters. Love them, nurture them and let them shine,” she added.