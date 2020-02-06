Vicky Kaushal plays a survey officer on the Sea-Bird in the film

The gripping trailer of Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film, ‘Bhoot: The Haunted Ship’, managed to garner 24 million views within two days of its release. Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday shared the news on social media.

Johar shared a poster from the forthcoming film on Twitter and wrote, “Fear is taking over..#Bhoottariler”.

The mystery-thriller trailer released on Monday shows Kaushal playing the role of a survey officer on the Sea-Bird, and a series of unusual incidents follows.

The trailer ends with spooky snaps from the film and concludes with a shot that shows Kaushal being trapped in the ship.

‘Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship’ is part of a horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach.

Bankrolled by Johar, the flick also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.