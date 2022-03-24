Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee died on March 24 of a suspected heart attack. He was 58 and is survived by his wife and daughter.
As per a report in The Telegraph, Chatterjee fell ill while shooting for a reality show yesterday. His unexpected death was condoled by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
“Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends,” Banerjee wrote on Twitter.
According to a report in PTI, the actor complained of uneasiness in the stomach on Wednesday during the shooting of a non-fiction show and was later administered saline at his Prince Anwar Shah Road residence. The report quoted his family members.
Chatterjee was a prominent actor in the Bengali film industry and ruled the roost in the 1980s and early 1990s.
He made his debut in 1986 with ‘Path Bhola’, directed by Tarun Majumdar, and went on to act in several blockbusters including ‘Sangharsho’, ‘Lathi’, ‘Bhai Amar Bhai’. He also made his mark in director Rituparno Ghosh’s ‘Dahan’ and ‘Bariwali’.
He also made a smooth transition to the small screen. His character in the hit serial ‘Khurkuto’ was well-liked.
Over the course of his three-decade career, he worked with veteran actors like Utpal Dutt, Sandhya Roy and Prosenjit Chatterjee.