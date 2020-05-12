He is all set to marry Miheeka Bajaj, who isn't an actress but has many famous friends

Rana Daggubati with his bride to be Image Credit: Twitter

Actor Rana Daggubati, who hails from Hyderabad and is best known for his role in the Indian epic 'Bahubali', has confirmed his engagement. In a social media post, he uploaded a photo of himself with his bride-to-be, Miheeka Bajaj, both grinning from ear to ear. He captioned the photo: “She Said Yes.”

Of course this revelation resulted in a shower of congratulations for the producer, television personality, visual effects coordinator, including posts by actress and good friend of Miheeka, Sonam Kapoor, who tweeted: “Congratulations Rana and my lovely Miheeka.. you guys are going to be amazing together! Welcome to the fam Rana!”

Anil Kapoor commented as well. He wrote: "Congratulations, my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you."

Miheeka is an entrepreneur and the founder of an interior design label and event management company called Dew Drop Design Studio.