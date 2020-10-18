Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in 'Badhaai Ho'. Image Credit:

The Ayushmann Khurrana-led comedy, ‘Badhaai Ho’, released two years ago on this day. The actor says he has been trying to normalise taboo conversations in India through his cinema.

The Amit Sharma directorial revolves around an ageing couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who must deal with an accidental pregnancy. Khurrana essayed their son, while Sanya Malhotra was cast as his girlfriend.

“I have been trying to normalise taboo conversations in India through my cinema. Right from my debut film ‘Vicky Donor’, you will notice that I have tried to do my bit to have a constructive conversation with society about the need for change,” Khurrana said. “I have strongly felt that through cinema, we could tell society to widen its gaze towards important subjects that were not being addressed.”

Khurrana is happy that India has accepted his films. “We are a shy country, and there is beauty to it, but what I am happy about is how people of my country have appreciated my style of cinema,” he said.

Khurrana said that ‘Badhaai Ho’ was an attempt to highlight the fact that physical love between parents should not be frowned upon. “Their love is the biggest proof that our society wants to normalise deep-seated issues, and that’s the biggest validation for me as an artiste.”