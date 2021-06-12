Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: Twitter.com/Iamsrk

Brace yourself Bollywood fans. Shah Rukh Khan is ready to return to work and that can only mean a movie on the horizon in the near future.

The veteran star, who’s been on a self-imposed hiatus since 2018, has announced he’s ready to return to normalcy and that can only mean the actor will get back to filming his upcoming ‘Pathan’, which will mark his return to screen in years.

In a post on Instagram, Khan posted a monochrome image of his bearded look, while writing: “They say time is measured in days, months and beards....Time now for a trim and get back to work I guess...Wishing everyone who is getting back to a bit of normalcy...safe and healthy days and months of work ahead....love u all [sic].”

Khan, along with most of India, has been facing nearly a year of lockdown and restricted movement ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. In recent months, another strict lockdown came into effect in Maharashtra — home to Mumbai and Bollywood — as a second deadly wave left death and destruction in its path. Several Bollywood stars were also afflicted with the virus, including Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ in 2018, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma; the film tanked at the box office.

The actor’s comeback has been in the works since 2020 with the Yash Raj Films produced ‘Pathan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is helmed by ‘War’ director Siddharth Anand.

Shah Rukh Khan in 'Zero' Image Credit: Supplied

The movie, which doesn’t have an official release date, has been billed as an action-thriller and has also been reportedly shot in Dubai, with the film unit spotted in Downtown Dubai in January, with sources claiming a special sequence has also been filmed at the Burj Khalifa. There had also been sightings of Khan in the city around that time.

While Khan has yet to speak on ‘Pathan’, he has taken the time to appear on social media to respond to ‘Loki’ star Tom Hiddleston’s recent appreciation for him while promoting his Disney Plus show, now airing in the UAE on OSN.

In a promotional video posted on June 8, Hiddleston claimed to be an avid Khan fan while playing a Word Association game. In the game, he took Khan’s name when asked about his first thought on India. Later, when he was asked about Bollywood, he asked back: “Am I allowed to say Shah Rukh Khan again? Shah Rukh Khan again!”

Thanking Hiddleston for the remark, Khan tweeted: “You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1!”