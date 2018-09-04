The Bachchan family, apart from a string of Bollywood celebrities, turned up to support Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, as she launched her fashion label ‘MxS’ in association with designer Monisha Jaising at a gala celebration in Mumbai.

Amitabh attended the event in a dark blue bandhgala suit. Mother Jaya Bachchan opted for a dark blue dress accessorised with layers of beads.

Abhishek Bachchan kept it casual in a black ‘Girl Power’ hoodie which he paired with black jeans, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla jacket which she paired with a black dress, black pumps and black stockings at the Saturday night event.

Shweta wore a simple white tee which she paired with blue jeans and a black blazer along with grey strappy ballerinas. Her husband Nikhil looked dapper in a white shirt and blue jeans, and their daughter Navya Naveli dazzled in a metallic dress with black ankle-length boots.

Celebrities spotted at the event included Gauri Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Tina Ambani, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Roja actor Madhoo Shah.

Veteran actress Neetu Singh was also in attendance.

A number of new generation star kids made heads turn. Suhana Khan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, who came in with her mother, looked glamorous in a black-and-white short dress. Also present were Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya and actor-to-be Ananya Pandey.

Amitabh posted a heartfelt poem on his Twitter account for his daughter ahead of her fashion label launch.

“The daughter launches her fashion brand and a father cannot be more proud... within a couple of hours everything was sold out. Proud moment for a father and a sell out moment for the young generation,” he also wrote.