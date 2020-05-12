Actor Rana Daggubati, who hails from Hyderabad and is best known for his role in the Indian epic 'Baahubali', has confirmed his engagement. In a social media post, he uploaded a photo of himself with his bride-to-be, Miheeka Bajaj, both grinning from ear to ear. He captioned the photo: “She Said Yes.”
Of course this revelation resulted in a shower of congratulations for the producer, television personality, visual effects coordinator, including posts by actress and good friend of Miheeka, Sonam Kapoor, who tweeted: “Congratulations Rana and my lovely Miheeka.. you guys are going to be amazing together! Welcome to the fam Rana!”
Anil Kapoor commented as well. He wrote: "Congratulations, my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you."
Miheeka is an entrepreneur and the founder of an interior design label and event management company called Dew Drop Design Studio.
Actor and politician Chiranjeevi Konidela posted a photo on Twitter along with the message: “Congratulations my Boy @RanaDaggubati Finally the mighty #BhallalaDeva is struck by #Cupid & Getting hitched. #Lockdown leads to #WedLock. God Bless You Both! శతమానం భవతి. @MiheekaBajaj.”