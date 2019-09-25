The film also features Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film ‘Dream Girl’ has crossed the Rs1 billion (Dh51.84 million) mark at the Indian box office.

The film also features Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor and was released on September 13 in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday shared the updated box-office numbers of the film, saying it has minted Rs 101.40 cr.

“‘Dream Girl’ is not out... begins weekdays (of Week 2) on an excellent note... (Week 2) Fri day Rs53 million, Saturday Rs91 million, Sunday Rs110.5 million, Monday Rs37.5 million. Total: Rs 1.014 billion. India business,” he tweeted.

“Its truly an outstanding feeling. The love and appreciation that the audience has given us is absolutely overwhelming. After ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ last year and ‘Dream Girl’ this year, I truly feel blessed with all the support. 100cr for us is a big win,” said Bharucha.