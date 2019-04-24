Actor will star alongside Annu Kapoor for the first time since ‘Vicky Donor’

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has teamed up with actor Ayushmann Khurrana for ‘Dream Girl’, seven years after ‘Vicky Donor’.

Kapoor, who played Dr Baldev Chaddha in ‘Vicky Donor’, will star as Khurrana’s father in the upcoming film.

Khurrana, who is celebrating seven years since his movie debut with the comedy, took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself along with Kapoor.

“It was quite surreal that the day we completed seven years of ‘Vicky Donor’, we shot together for ‘Dream Girl’ where Annu Kapoor sir plays my father,” he captioned the image.

Released in 2012, ‘Vicky Donor’ was directed by Shoojit Sircar and also featured Yami Gautam.

It won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award at the 60th Indian National Film Awards. It also was remade in Telugu as ‘Naruda Donoruda’ starring Sumanth and Pallavi Subhash