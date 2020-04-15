‘The police force is risking their lives every single day,’ he said

Ayushmann Khurrana Image Credit: Instagram/ayushmannk

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is deeply disturbed after reading about the growing violence against police personnel in various cities across India amid coronavirus crisis.

Khurrana took to social media to condemn such violent acts.

“I feel terrible reading about the heinous attacks on cops and security personnel that is happening across the country. The police force is risking their lives every single day to keep us, our families and our friends safe and I condemn such attacks on them,” he wrote.

Lately, several incidents of violence against police officeres have occurred in many parts of India — notably, a cop’s hand being chopped off in Patiala while on duty to prevent people from stepping out of their homes. Mob attacks on policemen in Bhopal, Cuttack and Ahmedabad have surfaced in the last couple of days.

Khurrana urged all Indians to appreciate the hard work that our police force is putting in.