Actor had been away filming for movies ‘Bala’ and ‘Gulabo Sitabo’

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap seen at Mumbai's Bandra, on April 19, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Just after the release of his film ‘Article 15’, actor Ayushmann Khurrana headed to Lucknow to shoot upcoming films ‘Bala’ and ‘Gulabo Sitabo’. Owing to his hectic schedule he had to stay away from his wife, writer Tahira Kashyap, for months.

Now, after a gap of three months, the actor has managed to take out time for his wife.

Khurrana on Friday took to Instagram and posted a striking picture of Kashyap dressed in all black.

“Don’t know what is she trying to find out? Ghar ki chaabi gum gayi thi shaayad. Ya main gum gaya tha kuch maheeno se [Maybe the house keys were lost. Or I was lost for a few months]. Coming back to her after 3 months,” Khurrana captioned the image.

A section of social media users, including members from the film industry, were in “awe” of Kashyap’s style.

Producer Tanuj Garg wrote: “She looks more like a MI5 spook waiting to tote her gun.”

Actor Arjun Kapoor commented: “She is looking for the next gem of a script for you.”

Khurrana and Kashyap have two children, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.