Punjabi had allegedly tried to kill herself twice in the past but her bids were thwarted

The deceased has been identified as Pearl Punjabi in her 20s. Image Credit: Facebook

Also in this package Cricket fraternity in shock over VB Chandrasekhar’s death

Mumbai: An aspiring actress has reportedly committed suicide in Lokhandwala area here, reports said on Friday. The matter is being investigated by Oshiwara police, but they refused to comment.

The deceased has been identified as Pearl Punjabi in her 20s. As per the reports, she allegedly jumped from the terrace of her Lokhandwala apartment on Thursday night and was declared brought dead by the Kokilaben Hospital.

If reports are to go by, the actress was struggling to get a break in Bollywood for some time but with not much luck. Reports also claim that she was mentally disturbed, had temper issues and would often break into fights with her mother.