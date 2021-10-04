Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau yesterday after a drug raid, has been sent to custody until October 7.
According to reports, the NCB had sought custody of Khan until October 11, but was granted time until October 7 for further probe.
“Need him in custody till October 11 for questioning him ... Unless we investigate the consumer how do we know who is the supplier, who is financing it?” the agency told the court.
According to a report by NDTV, the NCB claimed that an international cartel is apparently involved in this case and having Aryan in custody would help their case.
Aryan, 23, was among the eight people who were detained and interrogated over 22 hours on October 3 after a drug raid aboard a luxury ship.
Aryan and two others including Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha were arrested, and according to an official statement by the NCB, the drug bureau was granted one day custody of the trio, who was produced before the court today.
Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan were spotted leaving their home to attend her son’s court hearing on October 2. They are yet to make an official statement.
Actor Salman Khan was spotted visiting Shah Rukh’s residence on Sunday night.