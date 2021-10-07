Bollywood actor posts picture of star kid along with note telling him to stay strong

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is the latest of a handful of stars who have come out in support of Aryan Khan amid his arrest following a drug bust in Mumbai.

Aryan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is currently in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody until October 7. His lawyer Satish Maneshinde is expected to apply for another bail application today.

Roshan posted a picture of the 23-year-old star kid on his Instagram and wrote a long note telling him to stay strong.

“My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own,” Roshan wrote. “And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love.”

Roshan, the son of Bollywood producer and director Rakesh Roshan, gave Aryan hope that he’ll have a brighter tomorrow

“I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts,” he wrote. “These moments are the makers of your [tomorrow]. And [tomorrow] is going to have a brilliant sun shining... Love you man.”

As many as 18 arrests have been made so far in the cruise ship raid case, with the latest being the arrest of foreign national from Mumbai’s Bandra area.

According to the NCB, mephedrone (MD) in commercial quantity was recovered from his possession.