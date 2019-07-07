Mumbai: Singer Armaan Malik at Facebook's #socialforgood event in Mumbai on Nov 27, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Singer Armaan Malik is looking forward to meeting director Jon Favreau at the premiere of his film ‘The Lion King’ in Los Angeles.

Malik will be flying to Los Angeles on Monday for the world premiere.

“I’m so stoked to be joining Disney India for the premiere of ‘The Lion King’ in LA. This is going to be my first time at a premiere in Hollywood, and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of such an iconic project,” Malik said in a statement.

“What makes it even more special is that I will get to meet and interact closely with the man himself; Jon Favreau! He’s helming the project and has made some of my favourite movies in recent times and I’m really glad that I’m getting an opportunity to get a peek into his creative world and share some fun moments with him,” he added.

Malik and singer Sunidhi Chauhan have been roped in for Hindi tracks for Disney’s upcoming live-action project ‘The Lion King’. He will be lending his musical touch to ‘Hakuna Matata’ and also a duet with Chauhan.

‘The Jungle Book’ fame director Favreau has re-imagined the world of Disney’s classic to bring alive a live-action film. He has stayed true to the classic story of Simba and used pioneering and game changing photo-real technology, using cutting-edge tools to make the musical drama come alive on the big screen.