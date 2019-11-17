Image Credit:

Bollywood music siblings Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik will perform at a UAE National Day concert on December 2 at Bollywood Parks Dubai.

The popular duo will play everything from their softer romantic love anthems, to peppy dance songs including ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai’ from the film ‘Roy’, ‘Tumhe Apna Banane Ka Junoon’ from ‘Hate Story 3’, ‘Hua Hai Aaj Pehli Baar’ from ‘Sanam Re’ and ‘Besabriyaan’ from ‘MS Dhoni - The Untold Story’.

The brothers hail from a family of musicians; their grandfather Sardar Malik was a well-known music director, their father Daboo Malik is also a musician while the famous composer and singer Anu Malik is their uncle.

“When Amaal and Armaan Malik come together on stage, they create magic with their compositions and vocal chords. Their music makes their fans swoon to their tunes while they also mesmerise and amaze their audiences with their popular numbers,” said organiser Ashwin Sancheti, the managing partner of Spotlight Entertainment.