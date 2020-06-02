The Bollywood actor also addressed his entry into films, with the help of Anil Kapoor

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor Image Credit: IANS

Arjun Kapoor wants to work on remake of the iconic comedy ‘Hera Pheri’ along with Bollywood live wire Ranveer Singh.

“I would love to do ‘Hera Pheri’ with Ranveer and Paresh Rawal. Similarly, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ is another film that I would love to remake with him,” the actor said when asked which film he would like to remake with his ‘Gunday’ co-star.

Priyadarshan’s ‘Hera Pheri’ released 20 years ago, and has attained a cult status among movie buffs over the years.

The film starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal as three good-natured men struggling in life. They happen to get rich thanks to a twist of fate involving a wrong telephone number and a kidnapping gone haywire. Tabu also played a pivotal role in the entertainer, which set the template for new-age comedy in Bollywood.

During the interaction on social media, Kapoor went on to say that his uncle and actor Anil Kapoor inspired him to pursue his passion in acting.

“I used to spend a lot of time around him and on-sets and get inspired from him,” Kapoor said, adding that he has also always looked up to stars like Jackie Shroff, Govinda and Suniel Shetty.

The actor also confessed that if he could play any superhero it would be Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.