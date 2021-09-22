The rumour mill has gone on into overdrive with stories claiming that ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas and actress Pooja Hegde have been at loggerheads during the shoot of their upcoming romantic drama, ‘Radhe Shyam’.
Stories that have been doing the rounds for days speculate that Prabhas is allegedly miffed with Hegde over her ‘unprofessional behaviour’ on the sets of their new film. Rumours of Hegde coming late for shoots, spending longer time in hair and make-up had allegedly soured things with Prabhas reportedly refusing to even converse with the ‘Mohanjodaro’ actress.
With the situation reaching critical point in the press, the film’s producers have finally broken their silence on the drama brewing.
“These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry,” Times of India quoted producers UV Creations as saying in a statement.
Addressing rumours of Pooja not reaching the sets on time, the statement further added: “Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone’s imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget.”
Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, ‘Radhe Shyam’ is one of Prabhas’s most anticipated films of January 2022 and is likely to clash with Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, filmed partly in Dubai. The period romance is set in the 70s in Europe and is set to release on January 14.