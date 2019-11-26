Actress posted that she had received a dog as a gift, fuelling speculation

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya gave the most adorable present to actress Urvashi Rautela for on her "Pagalpanti". Urvashi took to Instagram to share a cute picture of a new addition to her family, a dog which has been gifted to her as a congratulation on her performance in "Pagalpanti". Image Credit: IANS

Indian cricket player Hardik Pandya has gifted actress Urvashi Rautela a puppy as a congratulatory gesture for her role in ‘Pagalpanti’, going by sources.

Rautela took to Instagram to share a picture of the new addition to her family.

Although she has not confirmed who gifted her the dog, unconfirmed reports state that Pandya is behind this endearing gesture.

According to sources, knowing that Rautela is fond of pets, he ensured that she has one of the cutest breeds.

In 2018, there were rumours Rautela and Pandya were in a relationship. The recent rumours have raised the speculation over whether the sparks are flying once again.

‘Pagalpanti’ is currently out in the UAE. The slapstick comedy is directed by Anees Bazmee.