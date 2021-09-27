Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have landed in Jodhpur in a surprise trip ahead of the latter’s birthday on September 28.

However, the rumour mill is now rife in industry circles that the couple is also taking a time out from their busy lives to start location scouting for their wedding as well.

Kapoor, who will turn 39 in two days, has been vocal in the past about getting hitched with Bhatt. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, the ‘Saawariya’ star had spoken about the pandemic dampening their plans to get hitched last year.

“It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life,” Kapoor had said at the time.

A few months after the interview, Kapoor’s father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, died following a long battle with leukaemia.

Bhatt and Kapoor have been in a relationship for more than three years now and have made it clear they are in it for the long haul and have often been photographed with each other’s family.

Before dating Bhatt, Kapoor was in a long-term relationship with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. Kaif is now reportedly dating actor Vicky Kaushal, while Padukone is married to actor Ranveer Singh.

Bhatt was previously linked with actor Siddharth Malhotra, who is now reportedly dating Kiara Advani.