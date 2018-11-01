Arbaaz Khan said he supports the #MeToo movement as no one has the right to harass anyone. The actor, however, said innocent people should not be framed.

“No one has the right to harass anyone. I fully support the #MeToo movement. Sexual harassment survivors should get justice but we also have to take care of the fact that no one misuses this movement.

“The kind of atmosphere right now is that people are taking decisions based on anyone’s accusations. We need to be sensible in these cases,” he said in a group interview here.

The actor said the movement is “like a tsunami” and since it’s new, people are taking time to come to a conclusion regarding corrective measures.

“If the accused has admitted to wrongdoing, apologised for it and wants to redeem himself so, I don’t know how do we solve these things. The current atmosphere is like a tsunami. No one knows how the decisions will be taken and what will eventually happen.

“We need to listen to sensible people. I hope the court brings new laws regarding these cases. I hope some positive changes will emerge from this movement,” he added.

The actor was speaking on the sidelines of his next film, “Jack and Dil” scheduled to release on November 2 in India.