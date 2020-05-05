The series, produced by actress Anushka Sharma, will stream on Amazon Prime Video

Pataal Lok Image Credit: Screengrab

Days after announcing her first web series as a producer, Anushka Sharma dropped the much-awaited trailer of her Amazon Prime Video show ‘Paatal Lok’.

The show has been inspired by the Indian concept of three realms: ‘Swarga Lok (heaven),’ ‘Dharti Lok (Earth)’ and ‘Paatal Lok (hell)’.

As the trailer begins, it shows a trifurcation of the modern-day world into the three lokas (worlds) and describes the world of the business section as ‘Swarga Lok,’ world of the working section as ‘Dharti Lok,’ and that of the criminals as ‘Paatal Lok.’

Anushka Sharma. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

The story of the show revolves around a failed attempt to assassinate a renowned journalist in the country.

The trailer then introduces the three suspects that hatched the conspiracy of the assassination and the cop who is tasked to solve the high-profile case.

The following section of the trailer is an interplay of the lives of the journalist who survived the assassination attempt, the cops, and the suspects.

The Amazon Original series features actors like Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kabi, among others.