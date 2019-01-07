Actress Anushka Sharma is over the moon after the historic series win of the Indian cricket team in Australia. She says she is proud of her husband Virat Kohli, who led the team in the four match series that India claimed 2-1.
“They came. They conquered. History written and created by this bunch,” she posted on Instagram. “Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff; it takes undying perseverance and solid conviction to focus on what’s important and shut out the rest. So happy and proud of you my love Virat.”
Several other members from the film fraternity also congratulated team India.
“A historic moment! Congratulations team India! This is simply amazing! Making India proud,” actor Anil Kapoor said.
Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar showered the team with congratulatory wishes for “finally breaking through the Aussie barrier”.
“A wonderful achievement by team India!” Rahul Bose said. “Congratulations Virat Kohli. You and your team have made history. It is another matter that this Indian team’s true capability against the present (struggling) Australian side is 3-0 / 4-0.”