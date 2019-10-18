Virat Kohli fasted with Sharma, while Chopra celebrated at a Jonas Brothers concert

Bollywood leading ladies Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan glammed up as they observed the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth, where women observe a day-long fast for their husbands.

Chopra Jonas, who marked her first Karva Chauth for her husband, singer Nick Jonas, took to Instagram to post a photograph of herself with the singer.

“Karva Chauth at a @Jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll remember,” she posted, while dressed in a red, traditional sari.

Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, decided to fast for each other.

“The ones who fast together laugh together. Happy Karva Chauth,” Kohli posted on Twitter.

Sharma also posted a similar image on her Instagram, writing: “My partner for lifetime and beyond and my fasting partner for the day. Happy Karva Chauth to all”.

Several Bollywood celebrities headed to veteran star Anil Kapoor’s residence as his wife Sunita Kapoor hosted the Karva Chauth celebrations. A video doing the rounds on social media showed Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon, Neelam Soni and Maheep Kapoor among others performing the ceremony as they prayed for a healthy and long life of their husbands.

While Shetty Kundra was dressed in a red sari, Tandon opted for a embellished Anarkali (traditional wear) suit.

Rai Bachchan, along with her actress mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and Sonali Bendre, marked the festivties together.

Meanwhile, actor Ayushmann Khurrana fasted for his wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana for the second time on Karva Chauth. He took to Instagram stories and wrote: “Shooting and fasting.”