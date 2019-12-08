Image Credit:

Actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma took to social media to mourn the death of renowned Bollywood make-up artist Subhash Vagal, who was popularly called Subbu.

Sharma shared an emotional post on Instagram where she referred to Subbu as ‘maestro’. Kaif also took to Instragram and shared a picture of herself with Subbu.

“A great loss, so unexpected, cannot believe it,” Kaif wrote in the post. “Such [an] incredible talent, the first make-up artist I ever worked with, taught me so many things, by my side for so many shoots — days, weeks, months. It doesn’t seem real, such a gentle kind quiet soul, you never heard him speak about anyone in any way, he could transform your face and bring out beauty [you] could not see. Gone way too soon, cannot believe we will never have our discussions again. Rest in peace subhu you will be missed.”